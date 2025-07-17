Trump diagnosed with Chronic Venous Insufficiency after leg swelling

US President, Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) after experiencing “mild swelling” in his legs and “bruising on one of his hands,” the White House said Thursday.

Press secretary, Karoline Leavitt said the 79-year-old president underwent ultrasounds and a “comprehensive exam” that included a diagnostic vascular study.

“The testing showed results in the normal limit,” she said.

Trump’s physician confirmed there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), a condition in which blood clots form in deep veins, typically in the legs.

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when the veins in the legs can’t efficiently return blood to the heart.

The condition is more common in people over 50 and affects about 1 in 20 individuals, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Johns Hopkins Medicine explains that CVI can cause blood to flow backward and pool in the legs.

This may lead to swelling, cramps, skin discoloration, ulcers, and varicose veins.

While CVI isn’t considered life-threatening, it “can be painful and disabling,” Johns Hopkins notes.

Risk factors include age, excess weight, family history, prior leg injuries, pregnancy, smoking, lack of exercise, and high blood pressure in the leg veins.

Treatment options include compression therapy and lifestyle changes like regular exercise, leg elevation, and weight management.

As for the bruising on Trump’s hand, his physician said it was “consistent with minor soft tissue damage from frequent handshaking.”

Despite the diagnosis, Trump was said to be in “excellent health” during his annual exam in April.

(The Hill)