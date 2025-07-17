Gov Otu appoints Prof Francisca Bassey as UNICROSS VC

The Cross River State governor and Visitor to the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has approved the appointment of Professor Francisca Bassey as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, follows the recommendation of the University’s Governing Council after what government sources describe as “a rigorous, merit-based and transparent selection process” involving some of the brightest academic minds within and outside the state.

Professor Bassey, a renowned scholar, researcher, and administrator of repute, emerges as the first woman to occupy the office since the institution’s transformation into a full-fledged university. Her selection, analysts say, signals a new chapter of academic rebirth and institutional stability, aligning with the Otu administration’s broader vision of repositioning educational institutions across the state.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan Enoh, the Governor’s approval underscores his administration’s unflinching commitment to meritocracy, inclusivity, and the empowerment of capable Cross Riverians in strategic roles. “Her appointment reflects the Governor’s belief that leadership in higher education must be driven by competence, integrity and vision,” the statement noted.

Governor Otu congratulated Professor Bassey on her well-deserved elevation and urged her to offer bold, transformative leadership that would not only consolidate existing gains but reposition UNICROSS as a dynamic hub of academic excellence, research, and innovation. “You are stepping into a role that demands courage, creativity, and character,” the Governor said in a message conveyed to the new Vice Chancellor. “The future of our university system must be anchored on global standards, and I have every confidence that you will lead with distinction.”

An alumnus of the University of Calabar with over three decades of teaching, research, and academic administration, Professor Bassey has served in various capacities including Head of Department, Dean, and Deputy Vice Chancellor. Her academic contributions span numerous peer-reviewed publications and policy engagements, especially in the field of social sciences.

Her appointment comes at a critical moment for UNICROSS, as the university expands its academic programmes, pursues infrastructural growth, and deepens its industry partnerships. Stakeholders in the education sector have welcomed the development, describing it as timely and inspirational.

As she prepares to assume office, Professor Bassey has pledged to work collaboratively with staff, students, alumni, and government to elevate the university’s profile and reaffirm its role as a catalyst for human capital development in Cross River State and beyond.

The state government has assured the new Vice Chancellor of its unyielding support, noting that education remains a cornerstone of the “People First” governance agenda under Governor Otu’s leadership.

