Haekins: Next rated for a musical takeover

Akinwalere Abiola Joshua, popularly known as Haekins, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer signed to SkyRise records. Known to be always smiling, Haekins is touted by entertainment stakeholders to be one of the next rated superstars of Afropop from Nigeria.

Born on the 30th of January 1999, Haekins started singing during his early years as a member of his church choir. His vocal range and dexterity endeared him to several members of the church and, according to him, that’s how his journey started.

He released his first single in January, 2018 titled ‘Sisi Teni’ and went on to release his first hit ‘Expressions’ featuring Afro-Pop star, Mayorkun, later that year. The song garnered a lot of airplay on radio and the video directed by ace director, Dammy Twitch was very popular on TV stations in Nigeria and across Africa.

The very talented and versatile Haekins then followed up the success of ‘Expressions’ with two singles, ‘I need you’ and ‘Ariya’, with the latter instantly becoming a fan favourite with the audio and visuals still enjoying major airplay on radio and TV stations.

He, again, recently released another single titled ‘Royal Highness’, which has gotten major attention from entertainment stakeholders who now consider him next rated in the industry. The song, from all indications, is fast becoming an anthem on the street.

“My success, within a short time frame, has made me very happy and I am immensely grateful to my fans. There is so much more to come”, he said in a recent chat.

Haekins recently started a challenge called the ‘Royal highness’ school challenge where he will be paying the school fees of the eventual winner in any state, federal or private university.

