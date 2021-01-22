How ‘Small’, member of Appache 2-2- confraternity, was arrested with pistol, six rounds of ammunition in his room

A member of a secret cult group was on Friday arrested by policemen in conjunction with a vigilante group in Anambra State and one locally-made pistol and six live ammunition recovered from him.

The man, Chukwuemeka Nwokolo, alias Small, aged 25 years, was said to have been arrested with the revolver pistol and the ammunition inside his room in Umouta Village, Obosi, following intelligence report by men of the state police command’s Anti-Cult unit and a vigilante group in the community.

According to a statement on his arrest by the state command’s Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, the man, who confessed to be a member of the “Appache 2-2 Secret Cult Confraternity,” was said to have revealed his various activities as a member of the cult group.

According to the statement by the state police command: “In order to stem the tide of cultism and other nefarious activities in the state, the command’s Anti-Cult Unit in conjuction with Obosi community vigilante on the 22/1/2021 arrested one Chukwuemeka Nwokolo alias “Small” aged 25 years of Umouta village, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State following intelligence report.

“He was arrested inside his apartment and he voluntarily confessed to be a member of the Appache 2-2 Secret Cult Confraternity.

“Exhibits recovered in his possession included one locally-made revolver pistol and six live ammunition following search conducted inside his room. He will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”