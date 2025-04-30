2026: Ekiti North leaders, stakeholders endorse Oyebanji, deputy for re-election

Ahead of the 2026 Ekiti State governorship election, political leaders, stakeholders, and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ekiti North Senatorial District have unanimously endorsed Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his Deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, for a second term in office.

The stakeholders described Oyebanji’s administration as ‘a golden era’ that must not be interrupted.

The leaders and party members took the decision on Tuesday at a special meeting of the APC stakeholders, held in Ido-Ekiti, citing the administration’s achievement in infrastructure, education, healthcare, human capital development as well as the Governor’s inclusive style of governance for their decision.

Bigwigs at the event include Senator Cyril Fajuyi, (North Senatorial District) members, House of Representatives, Hon Akinlayo Kolawole and Honourable Akin Rotimi,; Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Adeboye Aribasoye, Ekiti APC Chairman, Bar Sola Eleshin as well as former and serving members of the state and National assembly.

The endorsement of the North Senatorial leaders came barely two weeks after the state caucus of the APC passed a confidence vote on the Governor and endorsed him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

Also, the other two senatorial districts of South and Central had equally endorsed the governor ahead of the 2026 Governorship election.

Emphasising the importance of continuity in sustaining the spate of development in the state, the leaders said Governor Oyebanji’s administration has laid a solid foundation for transformative progress that must not be disrupted, stressing that his second term would ensure completion of numerous impactful projects already underway, safeguard Ekiti’s future and further elevate the state to new heights of prosperity.

Speaking while moving the endorsement motion, which was ratified through a thunderous voice vote, the Senator representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, who praised Governor Oyebanji for his outstanding leadership and dedication to grassroots development, said the Governor has touched every local government in the Ekiti North Senatorial District with transformative projects that have directly impacted the lives of the people.

He said: “So, I Senator Cyril Fasuyi, representing the good people of Ekiti North move a motion today the 29th of April, 2025 for the endorsement of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye to continue and contest for second term from 2026 to 2030.”

