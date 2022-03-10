How my convoy was attacked by bandits — Kebbi deputy governor 

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Samaila Yombe who escaped death by the whispers explained that the bandits disguised themselves as members of the community making it difficult to confront them.

Narrating his ordeal with newsmen on Wednesday evening, Yombe, who is a retired colonel in the army, said he went to Kanya village in Zuru emirate on Tuesday in the company of the 223 Battalion commanding officer.

According to him, his mission was to assess the level of assistance given to security agencies in the state by the state government.

He said when his convoy arrived in the village they got security reports that the bandits were already mixed with members of the community.

“When we arrived yesterday(Tuesday) at Kanya, we got reports that the bandits mixed up with the inhabitants of Kanya.

“So, It was difficult to have fought the bandits in the midst of the people because the collateral damage would have been much.

“Then we then adopted a strategy to move out of the town so that they follow us. In the process, because we were both vulnerable, both sides recorded casualties.

Yombe remarked, “I doff my cap for the soldiers at Zuru Battalion who were few compared to the number of the bandits.

He added, “from the gunshots, you will assume they were 200 or 250 bandits. And the soldiers were a unit of about 30 troops, escorting the commanding officer.

“In terms of strength, the soldiers were overwhelmed. It was impossible for the troops to manoeuvre but they were able to disengage from the bandits to safer ground.”

However, when he was asked to disclose the number of casualties on the side of the government, he declined, saying “No, I cannot disclose the number. It is against the ethics of the profession.”