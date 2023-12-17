Famous Nigerian content creator and singer, Isaac Aloma, otherwise known as Zicsaloma, has opened up about the challenges he faced in his early days, shedding light on familial abandonment and skepticism that clouded his career choices.

Zicsaloma disclosed this during an interview granted Chudeity and shared on Instagram, saying that he was abandoned by his father and faced opposition from his brothers when he pursued a career in music and comedy.

Recounting his journey, he mentioned his how he went to perform at ‘The Voice’ in South Africa, where his brothers doubted his potential, leading him to take his mother instead to watch his performance.

Addressing rumors about soliciting favors for fame, Zicsaloma vehemently denied any involvement in such actions, emphasizing his commitment to maintaining a respectful approach in his professional endeavors.

The skitmaker who is famous for his comic characters revealed that his parents separated when he was just 14, and he had limited contact with his father, who remained alone until his passing two years ago.

Zicsaloma expressed that his relationship with his father was distant, particularly during his teenage years.

Reflecting on his current status as a successful figure, Zicsaloma disclosed that his relationship with his brothers remains strained, characterized by infrequent communication, except when they approach him for financial assistance.

In contrast, he highlighted a strong bond with his sister, who played a pivotal role in his creative process by providing feedback on content before release.

“I love my sister because she was always there for me. In fact most of the contents I made, I would send to her first to check. Once she says don’t release it, I don’t release. I don’t share same bond with my brothers at all.”

