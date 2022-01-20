How I narrowly escaped being killed in bomb blast on Kawo bridge ― Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he narrowly escaped being killed by a bomb near the Kawo bridge, while travelling to Katsina State in July 2014.

The president dropped the hint while he was commissioning the multi-billion naira project in Kaduna on Thursday.

Recall, the Kawo bridge had attracted many tourists to Kaduna since its completion.

The president had said, “they wanted to blow me. But my escort somehow stopped them. Before we came to this bridge they became so desperate and there was a small market or something like this here. “They detonated the device. God protected us and here I am again. Thank you very much your Excellency and remarkably you became my governor. I don’t think I have any input. Zainab became my minister of finance. I didn’t know you’re from the gentleman I respect and go to his house. This is a fabulous coincidence and I thank God for it. Therefore I have taken your loyalty for granted.”

As part of the visit to Kaduna, President Buhari also commissioned the ultra-modern sports and shopping complex at Murtala Square Kaduna, where he reiterated the likelihood of staying in Kaduna after he leaves office.

Speaking while commissioning the project, the president commended the foresight and developmental strides of the El-Rufai administration, pointing out that Kaduna would be difficult for a long time visitor to recognise.

Earlier, President Buhari who arrived in Kaduna on Wednesday was in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna where he appreciated the numerous projects he commissioned and thanked the governor for building good roads and other infrastructural projects in rural parts of the state.

Buhari and his entourage led by Governor El-Rufai are expected to be in Zaria in continuation of the project commissioning.

The president’s visit to Kaduna is expected to end on Friday.