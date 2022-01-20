How I narrowly escaped being killed in bomb blast on Kawo bridge ― Buhari 

Latest NewsTop News
By Muhammad Sabiu, Kaduna 
Buhari during the commissioning of Kawo bridge in Kaduna
President Muhammadu Buhari has said he narrowly escaped being killed by a bomb near the Kawo bridge, while travelling to Katsina State in July 2014.
The president dropped the hint while he was commissioning the multi-billion naira project in Kaduna on Thursday.
bomb blast on Kawo bridge ― Buhari Recall, the Kawo bridge had attracted many tourists to Kaduna since its completion.
The president had said, “they wanted to blow me. But my escort somehow stopped them. Before we came to this bridge they became so desperate and there was a small market or something like this here.
“They detonated the device. God protected us and here I am again. Thank you very much your Excellency and remarkably you became my governor. I don’t think I have any input. Zainab became my minister of finance. I didn’t know you’re from the gentleman I respect and go to his house. This is a fabulous coincidence and I thank God for it. Therefore I have taken your loyalty for granted.”
As part of the visit to Kaduna, President Buhari also commissioned the ultra-modern sports and shopping complex at Murtala Square Kaduna, where he reiterated the likelihood of staying in Kaduna after he leaves office.
Speaking while commissioning the project, the president commended the foresight and developmental strides of the El-Rufai administration, pointing out that Kaduna would be difficult for a long time visitor to recognise.
Earlier, President Buhari who arrived in Kaduna on Wednesday was in Kafanchan, Southern Kaduna where he appreciated the numerous projects he commissioned and thanked the governor for building good roads and other infrastructural projects in rural parts of the state.
Buhari and his entourage led by Governor El-Rufai are expected to be in Zaria in continuation of the project commissioning.
The president’s visit to Kaduna is expected to end on Friday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>Click Here Now! <<

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

North-East APC legislators pass vote of confidence on Mala Buni led committee

Latest News

N800 transportation levy ill-advised, outrageous ― Omo Eko Pataki

Latest News

Koka flyover in Asaba to be completed in 2022 ― Okowa

Latest News

Nigerian Breweries to hold party for Gulder Ultimate Search winners Friday

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More