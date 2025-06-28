Nigerian movie producer, Kayode Peters, is dead

Renowned Nigerian film and stage producer, Kayode Peters, is dead.

The news of his death was shared via his official Instagram page on Saturday, announcing that he died peacefully on the morning of June 28, 2025, in Toronto, Canada.

The statement read, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved, Kayode Peters Adewumi, who passed on peacefully this morning… KP braved, challenged and conquered a long-time illness until his last breath.”

“Fondly known as KP, he was celebrated not only for his talent as a filmmaker, actor, and producer but also for his warmth, generosity, and kind-hearted spirit. Described as a beloved son, husband, father, brother, and friend, his impact was felt both on and off the screen.

ALSO READ: ‘Maybe I’m not good at marriage,’ Frank Edoho confirms end of second marriage

“He will be deeply missed by many.

“As we grieve this painful loss, we kindly ask for kindness and privacy while we take time to make arrangements for his funeral and to heal. Further details will be shared in due course.

“Thank you for your love, condolences, and continued support.

Kayode Peters was a prolific director, producer, and actor who made a significant impact on the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Born on September 25, 1975, in Ibadan, he studied English at the University of Lagos, where he developed his passion for stage and screen through the Theatre 15 troupe.

He began his professional journey on the popular TV sitcom Papa Ajasco & Company before going on to create and direct hit shows like Twilight Zone, Flatmates, and My Flatmates.

Peters also directed several films including Excuse My African, Crazy Grannies, 13 Letters, and Survivors, earning international recognition at film festivals in Cannes, Toronto, and Texas.

He was widely celebrated for shaping the careers of many Nigerian actors and for contributing immensely to both stage and screen productions.

He is survived by his wife, Alexander, and their children.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE