How I became professor in US varsity —Helen Paul

ICONIC Nigerian entertainer, Helen Paul made the news over the weekend as she was promoted to the position of a professor at the Heart International Bible University, USA.

Based on the video posted on her verified Instagram page of the school’s Chancellor, Donrnett Mcintosh PhD, announcing her induction as the Head of the Department of Arts, Music and Entertainment.

Also, as one of the professors in their school.

However, in a chat, the comedienne noted how she was able to get elevated to the position she currently occupies.

According to Professor Paul, it helps when one is actively engaged in both practical and theoretical works in a university and society at large.

Professor Paul said, “Whatever you do in your field of work would help in your career growth. For instance, Nike Art Gallery, a beautiful woman who is one of my mentors, her talent speaks for her both at home and abroad to the extent of her getting recognised in universities not just in Nigeria but globally.





“Also, I learnt that Prof. Lamidi Fakeye of Michigan University, USA, got promoted by his artistic works (wood structure) at the Institute of African Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University in the 1980s. This shows that talent works as well.”

More so, Helen Paul stated that bagging a PhD three years ago at the University of Lagos was a plus for her as she describes herself as “a true representation of Town and Gown”.

She said, “First, professorial positions are about what experiences you have had and your PhD as long as you are actively engaged in a University with consistently both in talent and research works.

“So, it is not really about furthering studies, rather, it is about being promoted due to one›s contributions and pedigree to scholarship and humanity in general.”