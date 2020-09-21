“How contractor absconded with Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Zamfara social investment funds”

The office of Federal Government’s Social Investment Program in the Bayelsa State has explained that issues bothering on financial mismanagement were responsible for the delay in the payment of beneficiaries for the Conditional Cash Transfer program in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Abia and Zamfara States before and during the period of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Head of Unit of the program in Bayelsa, Mrs. Tonbara Kenigbolo, stated this during a town hall meeting between staff of the Social Investment Program and beneficiaries organized by Bayelsa Non-Governmental Organization Forum (BANGOF) in partnership with Africa Network for Environmental and Economic Justice (ANEEJ) in Yengaoa.

According to Mrs. Kenigbolo, a payment provider simply identified as Mr Henry, owner of Data Mining firm, who was procured by the Federal Government in July 2019 to effect payment of beneficiaries of the program in the four states visited Bayelsa just once to discuss modalities for payment but never returned to pay the monies meant for the most poor and vulnerable in society.

She said “payment for the first tranche was due since July 2019. Mr Henry came to Bayelsa and we discussed the modalities for payment. Only him to return to Abuja and vanished into thin air without any feedback. All communication channels with him were blocked. I called and called him several times to no avail.

“It was at that point we in the Bayelsa office wrote a petition against him to our national office. When our petition got to Abuja, we learnt that Zamfara, Akwa Ibom and Abia had also petitioned the contractor for the same reason. Thank God today his contract has been cancelled and a new payment provider known as Softcom has been procured.

“As we speak the account of the new payment provider has been credited and very soon payment would commence. When payment commences, each household shortlisted for the program would get at least N50, 000 during the payment of the first tranche.”

She further revealed that the beneficiaries captured from 96 communities in Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor and Nembe Local Government Areas in the state would undergo a ten weeks training on money management and investment in a bid to help them start a business that would lift the out of poverty.

