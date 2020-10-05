Trump given steroid, could be discharged today

THE United States president, Donald Trump, who disclosed he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and is currently being treated in a military hospital outside Washington, has said he’s “starting to feel good.”

The president’s physician on Sunday disclosed that Trump was treated with a steroid after a drop in oxygen levels on Saturday.

Dr Sean Conley said in a news conference that Trump was given the steroid dexamethasone while he was hospitalised at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Conley said the president’s oxygen level had dropped down to 93 per cent on Saturday. He says the president did not feel short of breath.

He says the president’s medical team is hoping Trump will be up and about, out of bed and eating and drinking throughout the day, Aljazeera said.

While the White House team of doctors said Trump’s condition was improving and that he was already talking about returning to the White House, the White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, gave reporters a less rosy assessment, saying, “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We’re still not on a clear path to a full recovery.”

