How Arise TV reporter, Somtochukwu, jumped from 3rd floor to escape armed robbers — FCT Police

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, CP Ajao Adewale, has confirmed that Arise TV reporter, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, died after jumping from the third floor of her Katampe apartment in Abuja during an armed robbery attack on Monday.

Adewale, who spoke on Arise TV on Wednesday, said policemen found Maduagwu unconscious at the scene before rushing her to the hospital.

He said, “Policemen moved to the scene and found her lying unconscious. She was immediately taken to Maitama General Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate her using CPR, but sadly, she could not make it.”

The commissioner explained that the robbers stormed Unique Apartment, a three-storey twin building with 18 flats, located around the Gishiri axis of Katampe, under the Mabushi Division.

“Some unknown armed robbers gained access to Unique Apartments where Maduagwu lived.

“Two private security guards were on duty. One of them, who had the courage to challenge the robbers, sustained a gunshot injury.

“In the panic that followed, Maduagwu, who lived on the topmost floor of the building, jumped down from the third storey.

“The consequences were tragic and very unfortunate,” Adewale said.

He added that an investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) had been set up to track down the suspects.

“We have set up a specific investigation team headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation, with all tactical units involved to track down the culprits.

“The leads we are getting are already being worked on, and no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“FCT Command once again commiserates with the family of Sommie, the Arise News family, and Nigerians deeply touched by this ugly and disturbing incident,” he said.

