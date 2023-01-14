How angered driver allegedly murdered okada rider in Ibadan

“Overwhelmed with rage, the suspect, Adeoye Adekunle charged, chased and eventually knocked the deceased to death”

Facts have emerged on how a 32 years old motorcyclist otherwise known as okada rider, Agbo Godwin was allegedly murdered by a 37 years old enraged driver along High Court/Ring road in Ibadan.

The suspect who is cooling off in police cell overran the okada rider after an altercation.

The deceased, as reliably informed was accused of dangerous driving which resulted in exchange of words between the duo.

Infuriated by the development, the suspected reportedly gave the deceased a hot chase during which the okada rider was overrun.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso in a statement said;

“On Friday, 06/01/2023 at about 2030hrs, one Agbo Emmanuel (Brother to the Deceased) reported a case of fatal motor accident involving his younger brother, one Agbo Godwin ‘m’ aged 32yrs (Now Deceased) and a 37years old suspect who ran over his Brother with his LEXUS SUV with REG.NO EKY 337 EL along High Court/Ring road after an argument had earlier ensued between them.”

Preliminary investigation revealed the deceased, who at the time was riding an unregistered BAJAJ BOXER MOTORCYCLE dangerously overtook the suspect’s vehicle at a point of negotiation, leading to the initial provocation on the part of the suspect and this immediately transited into a verbal exchange of insults from both parties.

“Overwhelmed with rage, the suspect, Adeoye Adekunle charged, chased and eventually knocked the deceased to death along Ring-Road axis, Ibadan.

“Worthy of note is that though the case was first reported at OLUYOLE Divisional Police Headquarters, it had to be transferred to Iyaganku Divisional Police Headquarters on grounds of Jurisdictional competence, a major factor in any investigative procedure.





“Consequential to Scientific findings and other forensic evidence gathered, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Adebowale Williams has since ordered that the case be transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“The Suspect would be charged to court upon completion of diligent investigations.”