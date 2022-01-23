Hoodlums kill, sever head of Ebubeagu security personnel as operatives torture man to death

Gunmen have killed and cut off an Ebubeagu security operative, Mr Sunday Nwafor, in his country home Ekpelu, Ikwo local government area, of Ebonyi State.

It was gathered that over five gunmen stormed the house of the victim in the night while he was asleep and shot him dead before they dragged his body out of his room, cut off his head and took it away.

This is even as some Ebubeagu operatives in Ivo local government in the state allegedly tortured a notorious robbery suspect in the area, Nnaogo Akpoke Anyim, to death.

In a video that went viral on social media, Anyim’s hands were tied to the back and tortured with an axe over alleged robbery, sexual molestation of women and other alleged crimes.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incidents.

According to Odah, police have arrested two in connection with Nwafor’s murders, adding that the commissioner of police has given an order to fish out the remaining suspects.

While adding that some victims of the Anyim’s attacks are receiving treatment at the state police clinic she condemned the torture of the suspect which led to his death.

She said “according to the DPO of Ikwo police division, he said that some gunmen went to one Sunday Nwafor’s house. Sunday Nwafor is about 30 years old and a member of Ebubeagu security outfit, Ikwo local government area. So, the gunmen broke into his room while asleep and shot him dead. They dragged the body outside the room and beheaded him.

“According to the wife who spoke to policemen, she said that before she heard a gunshot, she over-heard one of the hoodlums telling her husband that he left them in the bush and came back home to enjoy himself by collecting N30,000 from the government.

“Two of the suspects have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing. This act is barbaric and an act of inhumanity. While are we recording these things in Ikwo? This is coming barely two weeks after recording the other Ebubeagu incident that was also killed in this form and half burnt.

“The commissioner of police condemn in totality this kind of killing and has vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to ensure that the remaining perpetrators are brought to book because according to the wife of the deceased, she said she sighted over five of the gunmen.”

The PPRO also confirmed the torture of Anyim in Akaeze by Ivo local government operatives of the Ebubeagu security outfit for alleged robbery.

“Nobody has a right to take a life no matter the offence the person has committed. The police in totality condemn jungle justice, self-help, brutality of any kind,” she said