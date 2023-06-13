Guinness World Record has revealed reason for not acknowledging Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, aka Hilda Baci’s 100-hour-kitchen stint.

Recall the record body had officially recognised Hilda as the winner of the world’s longest cooking marathon. She was however awarded the Guinness World Record for the highest cooking marathon (individual) with 93 hours and 11 minutes as against the widely circulated 100-hour record.

On reason for its decision, the record body said it deducted seven hours from her record because “she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.”

