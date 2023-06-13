Chef Hilda Baci has been officially recognized as the new holder of the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, with an impressive duration of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

The confirmation of her record-breaking achievement was announced on the Guinness World Records website on Tuesday.

Upon learning the news, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, took to his official Twitter account to express his congratulations to Hilda Baci.

He commended her perseverance, stating, “Congratulations to you, Hilda Baci, on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual. You believed in your vision, persevered till the end, and you have now carved your name in the golden books of history.”

Popular Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni also shared his excitement on Twitter, celebrating Hilda Baci’s accomplishment. He highlighted the valuable lesson of not giving up, as Hilda surpassed the previous 87-hour record set by Lata Tondon and continued cooking for 100 hours, ultimately securing a new world record.

Mr Macaroni further expressed his inspiration, stating, “The decision to do so helped her set a new world record despite Guinness World Records deducting 7 hours!!!. I’m inspired to do more. Thank you, Hilda.”

Numerous social media users, including @EvaebonyBlog and @UncleCCA, joined in the chorus of congratulations, while also expressing astonishment at the deduction of 7 hours by Guinness World Records.

Some users, such as @Irunnia, acknowledged Hilda’s achievement as the longest cook-a-thon ever recorded and anticipated further culinary records to be broken.

However, opinions varied as @innehjoseph raised concerns about the deduction of hours and called for action to rectify the situation.

On the other hand, @MercyEgbai remarked on the end of the debate surrounding Hilda’s accomplishment, and @ralphlumi playfully commented on Guinness World Records’ timing in confirming the record after another chef reached the 100-hour mark.

Among the voices, @RayoKasali appreciated Hilda’s decision to aim beyond the previous record, emphasizing that it contributed to her well-deserved recognition.





Meanwhile, @meet_latifah posed a question about another chef’s activities saying ” So what’s Ekiti chef doing, cos according to the rules here, 2meal suppose to be cooking at a time, but our madam dy off gas dy dance. Well, what do I know?” while congratulating Hilda for her remarkable feat.

Chef Hilda Baci’s outstanding achievement in setting the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon has garnered praise and sparked discussions across various platforms, leaving a lasting impact on the culinary community.

