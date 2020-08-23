Help, these doctors are sick!

With the extent of psychological battering that Nigerians are daily subjected to by members of the political and ruling classes, quite a number of Nigerians have become immune to shocks. But the recent election of the Nigerian Medical Association, Enugu State branch, which turned bloody, was not only quite shocking, it was completely disgusting.

According to reports, some resident doctors in the state had been disallowed from participating in the election for not being up to date in their financial obligation to the association. This obviously did not go down well with them. But rather than protesting to the national body of the association, they resorted to inviting about 30 thugs to the venue of the election with the aim of disrupting the process. But not only was the process of electing new officers for the association disrupted by the invited thugs, they also inflicted injuries on members of the electoral committee as well as those who insisted on the right thing being done.

This is quite appalling because of the caliber of the people involved and the societal investment in them. Medical doctors represent the cream of any modern society; they represent some of the best minds. Medical doctors are respected by members of other respected professions because of the kind of work they do and the type of training they had. But with their despicable conduct, these medical thugs from Enugu State have not only dragged their noble profession in the mud, they have brought opprobrium on our nation.

Pray, what could have warranted doctors going for one another’s throat just to win an election? Why would some doctors want others dismembered because of a branch election? What was at stake; was it money, power, desire to advance the interest of members, determination to advance the cause of medicine or what? No matter what defence those guys may come up with, nothing could justify their bestial action of besmirching the profession which confers the dignity they enjoy on them.

The development is a sad commentary on our nation and its system. Education is supposed to refine the mind and make people better. Can we say education has had any positive impact on these hooligan doctors? If some medical doctors had no qualms renting thugs to beat up their colleagues, are they any better than motor park touts? So, of what benefit is their education. If education does not refine the mind, can we then say it is beneficial? If education does not moderate conduct, what is its use? If education does not liberate, what else can? If education does not deliver from depravity, where lies the hope of a society?

If those who were trained to save lives and swore to respect the sanctity of life could descend to the point of trying to snuff lives out of their colleagues because of an election, why would they respect the right of a dying patient to life? Why would they not embark on industrial action at the drop of a hat? If these doctors were willing to trade the lives of their colleagues for votes why would they not trade away the lives of their patients for naira and kobo?

These doctors are, without any doubt, sick and they need help but who will help them? If the physician is sick, who do we go to for healing? If the shrink has lost his mind what hope is there for other lunatics?

But the sick doctors are a microcosm of our nation. Nigeria is sick; the schools are sick, the military is sick, the government agencies are sick, the polity is sick, the politicians are sick, the economy is sick, the banks are sick and now the doctors are sick.

Unfortunately, no sick person can help another. Therein lies the dilemma of our country!

FEEDBACK

Re: Chinese loans and Nigeria’s future

I read your write up on Chinese loans and Nigeria’s future today and would like to add that the Chinese loans we have taken so far is a tip of the iceberg compared with what is currently in the pipeline. According to the DMO and the Finance Minister, we have already taken $3.5 billion. They’re negotiating $5.3 billion for the Ibadan to Kano, another over $8 billion for PH to Maiduguri, over $5 billion for Calabar to Lagos. There is no way the country will not default in the repayment of these loans bearing in mind that the main dollar earner for the country is crude oil of which the future price is very uncertain. Remember, most of the developed countries will be using electric automobiles from 2030 as there are plans to ban the use of automobiles using fossil fuels. Once demands nosedive, the price will plunge and may never recover because of permanent low demand. You can imagine if China takes over all the important assets listed above and bring their people to come and run them. And for how long will they be in charge of these assets? Until they recover their money even if it is over 100 years!!! If the projects are a must, local Naira bonds should be taken to finance them. We will then have the flexibility of repaying the loans from our IGR from taxes, levies, custom duties etc. My rough calculations on the Lagos-Ibadan shows that the country will need about 15 billion Naira annually to pay the interest alone! The project cannot repay the loan. There’s no way that amount can be generated annually after deducting direct costs and other expenses from the projected annual revenue. For example, NRC said that it generated 3.2 billion Naira revenue in 2019 from the Abuja- Kaduna. By the time we remove direct running cost and expenses from this you can imagine what would be left going by way Government enterprises are managed in Nigeria.

From Kosemani Titus – 08060040712

