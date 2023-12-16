THE Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, has said that a continuous heavy fighting taking place in Zurmi town in Zamfara State has exposed the population and medical mission to risks as armed confrontations resumed in the area.

Zamfara is a hotbed of insurgency with groups of bandits turning guns on one another.

The field Communication Officer, MSF, Mr Adulkareem Yakubu, made this known on Friday in a statement made available to the press in Kano, Kano State.

The statement said: “Continuous heavy fighting has been taking place in Zurmi town since 10 December, 2023, with some of the confrontations occurring dangerously close to a hospital supported byMSF.

“These armed clashes have provoked the displacement of thousands of people in need of security, shelter and access to basic services.

“Humanitarian support is needed to help those in dire need of assistance. Faced with important security risks, MSF medical teams on the ground had to evacuate part of its staff and are unable to function optimally, having to suspend the provision of healthcare to communities outside of the town.

“In this context, our team is concerned about patients in need of medical treatment as they are unable to reach the hospital in a safe manner.”

It quoted MSF deputy field coordinator in Zurmi, Adjide Hermann, as explaining that “some of the patients refuse to leave the hospital out of fear.”

It also stated that MSF country representative, Dr Simba Tirima, expressed deep con- cern and said that “We had no choice but to reduce part of our team and the staffs who are still working at the hospital are afraid of what is going to happen next. This situation is untenable; we urgently appeal to the parties involved in the conflict to cease their hostilities to protect the population. This is also crucial to safeguard the medical mission and to maintain the safety of patients and medical staff.

“While the hostilities continue, sick and wounded patients are the ones facing greatest humanitarian and health needs as they struggle to access healthcare.

“The December spike in extreme violence, including killings and kidnappings, comes within a wider context of insecurity in Zamfara State.

“The ongoing level of insecurity has forced the displacement of thousands of people. In Zurmi, most of these people are forced to live in unsanitary conditions, in two unofficial camps and schools serving as temporary shelters.

“With violent clashes taking place a few meters from the hospital compound on the 11 December, MSF was no longer able to guarantee the safety of patients or staff.”

Adjide Herman, the statement said, added that, “There was intense crossfire. We saw cars set on fire. Our team had to seek shelter in the hospital for a long time. Only two days later, a second attack obliged the team to sleep in the security room inside the hospital.”

It said Dr Tirima also added that, “Our teams are committed to providing medical support to Nigerian population in Zamfara State. We will do our best to maintain the operations, but we wish to see improvements in the security situation to be able to provide the appropriate medical care.”

