Health workers threaten strike over medical, dental council bill

The health workers, under the auspices of Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professional (JOHESU), have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike and shut down all health facilities, over the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria repeal and re-enactment Bill 2020; and the open biased displayed by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, during Monday’s public hearing on the bill.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, on Tuesday, National Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Biobelemoye Josiah, said the leadership of the unions under JOHESU could no longer guarantee industrial peace in the health sector nationwide if the burning issues and their other demands were not addressed.

“JOHESU and AHPA warn that if this burning issues and other demands of health workers are not resolved as soon as possible, we can no longer guarantee industrial peace in the health sector nationwide,” Biobelemoye said.

He demanded that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2020 under consideration should be stepped down until all litigations on the existing Act are decided and resolved.

Besides, he also expressed displeasure on the bad treatment of their members during the public hearing of five health bills held on Monday; and demanded an apology.

The JOHESU chairman said: “JOHESU condemns in its entirety the harassment and intimidation of health workers professionals during the above public hearing by Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe; Chairman, Senate Committee on Health. The action is not only unfortunate undemocratic, discriminatory, and unparliamentary. It is a violation of our members’ rights to freedom of speech and expression as enshrined in Chapter IV of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“JOHESU demands an unreserved apology on this unfortunate incidence from Senator Oloriegbe or face the wrath of JOHESU members through all possible legitimate means.”

Comrade Biobelemoye said the purpose of the public hearing was defeated because other critical stakeholders who submitted memoranda ahead of time were not allowed to make presentations even though sufficient time was given to medical practitioners and their affiliated bodies.

He alleged that the Senate Committee chairman totally disregarded the arranged list of presenters during the public hearing and hand-picked presenters instead while barring his perceived antagonists.

As the sponsor of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN) bill, he pointed out that Senator Oloriegbe displayed a high level of bias against other health professionals during the public hearing.

He also stated that as a Medical Practitioner and interested party in the bill, Senator Oloriegbe is not eligible to preside over a public hearing of that nature on moral ground.

“Senator Oloriegbe has not provided level playing ground to other health professionals, he had always given undue advantage to Medical Practitioners at any Senate Committee legislative forum that has to do with the health sector.

“Action of Senator Oloriegbe is against the Fundamental Rights as contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended and the Internationa Labour Convention on harassment and intimidation 2019,” he said.

According to the JOHESU Chairman, “the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2020 is against Rule 7 Section 1(5) of the House of Representatives and Order 41 of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria; because, the existing MDCAN Act is subject of litigation presently before courts of competent jurisdiction in the country.”

