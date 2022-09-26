Health benefits of black-eyed beans

Black-eyed beans are one of the legume family with nourishing advantages. Their name is derived from their appearance. Just as their name implies, they have cream or white colored skin with a little black spot in the middle that resembles an eye.

It is one of the most delicious beans in the family of peas and beans. This is the type of beans used to cook the meal that is popular among people of Southwest Nigeria called, “ewa agoyin”. It is also used to make akara (fried beans cake), moinmoin (beans pudding). It is high in fibre, high in Vitamin A, potassium and also protein.

The amazing health benefits of this type of beans cannot be underestimated. It is good for both the young and the old, males and females, and pregnant women. It is cholesterol free and supplies the body with adequate fibre needed daily.

Below are the amazing benefits that can be derived from consuming black-eyed beans.

1. It is good for the brain

You will be amazed that black-eyed beans are good for the brain. Its richness in vitamin B, also referred to as thiamine, is the cause of its health benefit to the brain. Generally, vitamin B is very important and beneficial for the proper functioning of the nervous system. It also helps to convert nutrients added to the body into energy in order to keep the brain and the nerves working adequately.

2. It improves the digestive system

Black-eyed beans have high dietary fibre which aids proper digestion of food. It helps to improve digestive health. It helps to increase the regularity and frequency of release of waste products especially in people who have constipation. Research as it that black-eyed beans contains soluble fiber that serves as prebiotics. These prebiotics aids the growth of bacteria that are beneficial to the body. These bacteria help to reduce inflammation, enhance your immunity and also get rid of bad cholesterols in your body.

3. It aids weight loss

Black-eyed beans contain fibre that makes your stomach fuller and prevents hunger. This helps you cut down on meals or junk food that can cause weight gain. It is also rich in other nutrients like protein, which makes it one of the amazing foods needed for weight loss.

4. It prevents anaemia

You will be amazed that back-eyed beans contain iron, which prevents anaemia. This is usually common in adults and pregnant women, and it results in tiredness or fatigue. Anaemia is a medical situation when your blood cell count is lower than the number of normal blood cells. Black-eyed beans contain adequate iron and Vitamin B, which promotes the creation of red blood cells.

5. It prevents high blood pressure

One of the best food to lower your blood pressure or put it in a right balance is black-eyed beans. This is because it is rich in potassium. Research as it that a cup of black-eyed beans offers you the adequate potassium need daily. This potassium balances your blood pressure and prevents you from being prone to various heart diseases. It reduces your risk of heart disease.





6. It is good for bone strengthening

We can say that this legume has multipurpose health benefits. One of its health benefits is that it strengthens the bones. Black-eyed beans contain a high amount of calcium (one of the compounds or nutrients needed by the body for strong bones), phosphorous, and copper. These nutrients help to prevent bone deficiencies, especially in pregnant women.

Black-eyed beans aid the proper functioning of the bones and help the aged to stay active. If you have aged parents, include black-eyed beans in their meals for healthy and strong bones.

With no doubt, you can deduce from the points above that black-eyed beans are very beneficial to the body. It can be cooked, dried, and ground to be added to your meals as it gives them a fantastic taste. This is an amazing legume that performs wonders in your body, reaching out to every part of your system.

