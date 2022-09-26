Health benefits of Banga soup

This is one of the most delicious and amazing African soups. It is made from palm nuts. This soup is one that has great health benefits, and it can be prepared in various ways depending on the tribe.

It can be prepared with assorted meats and fish to complement the soup. The Igbo tribe calls it Ofe Akwu, the Deltans call it Banga soup, the Efiks call it Abak Atama, and the Yorubas call it Egbo eyin. It is a very delicious and tasty soup that can easily be prepared if you know how.

The nutritious benefits this soup has can be compared to none. Below are the amazing benefits of Banga soup.

1. It promotes healthy skin

Palm nut fruits used to make Banga soup contain vitamin A, which helps the skin in a huge way. It also contains Vitamin E which nourishes, beautifies the skin and prevents it from dryness. It has a natural antioxidant that helps to give the skin a fresh and beautiful look.

If you desire a beautiful and fresh skin, then you should start taking Banga soup with other foods like eba, starch, Semo and more.

For people with skin diseases, you might consider taking Banga soup to help improve your skin’s health.

2. It prevents cancer

Banga soup helps to prevent cancerous cell growth in the body. It has high antioxidant properties that help to fight cancer of the breast, skin due to the Vitamin E it supplies to the body. Palm nut fruit contains palm oil, which is rich in vitamins.

3. It gives you healthy bones

Vitamin A is very essential in the body for healthy bones. It aids the proper growth of your bones. It also prevents Alzheimer’s disease.

4. It prevents heart disease

Palm oil in Banga soup adds little or no cholesterol to the body, and this prevents heart disease. You can be assured of a healthy heart when you consume Banga soup or even palm oil. This is why most people recommend palm oil instead of groundnut oil.

5. It reduces premenstrual symptoms





Banga soup is highly beneficial for women. This is because it contains magnesium, which is highly healthy for women. It reduces premenstrual symptoms in women like painful cramps, sore breasts, insomnia, weight gain, and other symptoms that accompany every woman’s menstrual cycle. It helps women to have a pain free menstrual cycle and also improves their immune system.

6. It improves eyesight for proper vision

Vitamin A helps to have a healthy vision. Palm nut fruit contains essential vitamins that prevent eye diseases like cataract, retinitis pigmentosa.

The health benefits that can be derived from Banga soup cannot be underestimated. You can try this soup out to change your taste buds and also benefit from its nutritious value.

