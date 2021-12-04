Harrysong, Olamide, Fireboy set to thrill fans with ‘She Knows’

Afro pop singer, Harrysong wants to end the year on a high note and his gives his fans something to groove to for the festive season. With a new single entitled, ‘She Knows’, Harrysong has teamed up with YBNL boss, Olamide and his protégé , Fireboy DML on this new tune, which according to him would rock the music scene from now into the new year.

In a short video posted online, the father of two was seen in the studio with Olamide and Fireboy working on the new jam, urging his fans to anticipate what he described as the biggest collaboration of the year.

Speaking with R about his decision to work with Olamide again after their working on two different songs in the past, the Raggae Blues crooner disclosed that working with Olamide has always been fun as they seem to have a common understanding about their music and the sound that fits every new song.

With Fireboy also jumping on the new song, Harry, as he’s fondly called said he was wowed by Fireboy’s music talent and how he could flow easily with him and Olamide on the song, insisting that music lovers are yet to see the best of Fireboy.

Speaking further, Harrysong said his connection with Olamide over the years remained strong. “My connection and synergy with olamide has been fine since we did the remix of my first official single ‘I’m in Love’ to Reggae Blues, and this time we thought to bless the world with the song She Knows. Fireboy coming onboard is also a blessing because I have been a fan of fire boy’s work. Let me tell you that Fireboy is indeed on fire”, he added.

