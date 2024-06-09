Nigerian music star, Harrysong, may be detained by the Lagos Police on Monday over alleged defamation of a popular Nigerian music star.

According to sources, the Police have been investigating a case of cyberstalking and publication of defamatory matters, in which Harrysong’s name featured prominently.

The defamation case may be linked to a popular music star who was once a partner of Harrysong, sources revealed.

In an invitation letter obtained by R and signed by the Assistant Director, Nigeria Police Force, National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC), Lagos Annex, Harrysong had requested to report to the Center May 29, 2024.

The letter stated that Harrysong’s attendance was required for an interview in relation to the investigation.

When contacted, Harrysong confirmed receipt of the invitation letter and stated that he would honor the Police invitation.

“I have received the invitation letter and I will be attending the interview as requested,” Harrysong said.

It is unclear at this time what specific allegations Harrysong is facing, but sources close to the investigation revealed that the detention on Monday is likely.

Harrysong and the popular music star, who is believed to be the alleged victim of defamation, had a highly publicized fallout in the past, which may be connected to the current investigation.

The Police are yet to confirm the details of the case, but insiders revealed that the investigation is ongoing and may lead to charges against Harrysong if evidence of defamation is found.

