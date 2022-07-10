Hajj: Nigeria complains over poor feeding of its pilgrims

The Nigerian contingent to this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia on Sunday formally complained about the meals served to its over 40,000 pilgrims at Muna, seeking a refund of money to aggrieved pilgrims.

The country, through the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), wrote a letter of complaint, dated July 10, 2022, signed by the Commission Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, and addressed to the chairman of company in charge of pilgrims’ feeding, Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims of African Non Arab Countries in Makkah.

The letter, with reference number: NAHCON/AN/43, followed complaints received by three teams comprising NAHCON board members, commissioners, directors, members of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and members of media team, that toured the various tents of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as those of licenced tour operators on Sunday.

The letter stated that if not that NAHCON quickly addressed the complaints of the pilgrims, particularly of Lagos; Osun; Borno; Adamawa; Edo; Katsina; Ebonyi; Ekiti; Delta; Kwara; Oyo; Kogi as well as those of NAHCON and your operators, “it would have led to serious breach.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Titled “Letter of complaint on Masha’ir feeding services for Hajj 2022,” the letter read: “I have the honour of being to your kind attention complaints on inadequate and poor meals supplies to Nigerian pilgrims at Muna, particularly those pilgrims of underlisted states. If not that it was quickly addressed (sic) by the Commission, it would have led to serious security breach at the Masha’ir.

“In view of the above, the Commission deemed that you refund to the aggrieved pilgrims total cost of unsupplied and rejected meals.

“Please, accept the assurances of my highest regards at all times.”

The complaints raised by the affected states, as contained in the letter, include tasteless food; no water or juice; late delivery of meals; breakfast and dinner rejected and shortage of food.

Other complaints were breakfast without tea; no meat in some meals; bad food; monotony of meals and sour food served at Arafat.

Obasanjo Turns ‘Keke NAPEP’ Rider, Carries Passengers In Abeokuta

Hajj: Nigeria complains over poor feeding of its pilgrims





How To Detect Fake Bank Alerts

Hajj: Nigeria complains over poor feeding of its pilgrims