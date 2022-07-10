A Smarter You Academy set to engage retrain African youths

A Smarter You Academy, a Pan-African Initiative has concluded plans to engage and retrain the African youths, in view to improving their skills, make them more productive, self-generate solutions and become resourceful in developing their society.

The academy seeks to achieves its goals by providing necessary information training and up-to-date skills for leadership and excellence in every field of human enterprise. Its exclusive off-session and summer programme is designed to provide thorough and in-depth training in several carefully selected courses tailored to deliver a more highly resourceful and productive African youth.

At its recent launch in Lagos, Mr Henry Akasili the Executive Director who spoke to the media expressed the readiness of the platform, saying “we are visioned to present an alternative education, tailored to solve challenges peculiar to Africa, end the brain drain of our best minds who are shipped to develop the western world, and contribute significantly to giving the lives of the African Youth more value and meaning by a wholesome education.

“In the long run, the academy will contribute significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s economy because we are presenting a new kind of Education that will foster the creation of sustainable businesses by the youths, helping them unlock their latent abilities and channel it rightly towards productive vices that will grow their entrepreneurial and employability skills.”

The Academy’s Technical Director, Mr Ugo Dibia added that, “One of the problems we face in nigeria and Africa as a whole is our educational system which is orchestrated to produce administrators and not creative minds. The academy is the solution to these problems as we have a lot of people coming out of school without been equipped, informed and go from the university system to a work space. We are providing a tailor based educational curriculum that helps to inspire and build the creative minds of the young people. We want to bridge the gap between youths and the work place because a lot of times people complain there are not enough jobs especially in nigeria but I beg to differ.”