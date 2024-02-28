In recent times, there have been calls that people be allowed to defend themselves in the face of rising insecurity. Indeed, a senator proposed a bill that will enable civilians to own and carry firearms for the purpose of self-defense.

While the bill has not gotten to first reading, legally, there are a number of implications that may arise if it is passed into law.

What is the current position of the law on gun possession? It is currently legal in Nigeria for civilians to carry guns under the Firearms Act which provides that Nigerians can carry ‘personal firearms’ but only with a licence granted in this respect by the Inspector-General of Police, so private gun ownership is already legal in Nigeria, however, it is not everyone that can apply for a license.

Those not allowed to apply for guns include persons under the age of 17, persons of unsound mind, persons with defective eyesight, persons of intemperate habits or anyone who has, during the previous five years, been convicted of an offence involving violence or the threat of violence.

It is also illegal in Nigeria for civilians to invest in any business relating to arms and ammunition.

The existing law does not give room for many civilians to carry arms, consequently, allowing use of gun by civilians would necessitate the creation of new laws which will provide for regulation on registration of guns, monitoring/supervising the production as well as sale and use of guns as lawmakers would need to define clear guidelines for obtaining and carrying firearms, specifying the legal requirements such as background checks, training prerequisites and restrictions on specific types of weapons.

Also, there will be a need to establish regulatory bodies responsible for overseeing the issuance of gun licenses, curbing the criminal misuse of firearms and generally, enforcing clear boundaries in the use of guns.

If gun use is legalised, there may be a need for the creation of new business sectors like importation or manufacturing of guns, training and certification services and perhaps many other related businesses.

There must be laws to define the class of persons who can engage in these businesses, whether these persons are to manufacture the guns locally or strictly import and the types of guns that should be manufactured or imported, etc.

However, the impact of gun policies varies based on cultural, social, economic and legal factors in different countries while it has been said that states with more liberal gun laws may experience higher rates of violent crimes.

The effectiveness of gun policies depends on various factors and public safety is a multifaceted issue influenced by socioeconomic conditions, policing strategies and cultural considerations.