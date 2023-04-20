Unknown gunmen on Wednesday ambushed and killed two immigration officers as well as a lecturer at the federal university Wukari in Taraba state.

The immigration officers were said to have been attached to Ussa local council checkpoint and were identified as Adike Austin and Uzo James inspectors. According to the police reports, the officers were ambushed while returning from their duty post with their lifeless bodies and motorcycle abandoned on the road.

Taraba state police public relations officer (DSP) Usman Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, also disclosed that the body of the officers have been deposited at a morgue for autopsy and full-scale investigation, as the killing was not related to the ongoing herders/farmers crisis in the area.

Also, a lecturer with Federal University Wukari, Mr. Daniel Bala, was attacked and killed on his farm in Wukari, Wukari’s local government area of Taraba state.

Meanwhile, while acting in suspicion, youths related to the deceased attacked and killed a Tiv man in a community close to where the incident happened.