Gunmen kill 15 in renewed attacks on Benue communities

Suspected armed herders have killed 15 people in a renewed attack on Ogwumogbo and Okpo’okpolo communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Several people were reported missing following the attack, which began on Saturday evening and continued into the early hours of Sunday.

Locals who spoke to journalists by phone on Sunday said about 15 persons were killed in Ogbayi and Ogwumogbo communities respectively.

“There is a small stream there called Abekoko. One Ali from Ogwumogbo and 14 others, whose names are unknown, were killed.”

“Our farming communities are now deserted, with residents fleeing to neighbouring areas in search of safety.

“The situation is dire, especially for women and children, who are urgently in need of assistance.”

John Ikwulono, former vice chairman of Agatu LGA, confirmed to journalists on Sunday that 15 people were killed in coordinated attacks along the Ogwumogbo and Okpo’okpolo axis of Agatu Local Government Area.

He said, “Fifteen people were killed in the attacks on Ogwumogbo and Okpo’okpolo in Agatu Local Government Area.

“The attack also left several persons injured—most of whom were traders—and some are missing.

“The victims, who were returning from Oweto market after the day’s business, were heading to their various communities when they ran into the ambush.”

Melvin James, Chairman of Agatu LGA, said when contacted, “I’m too emotional to speak on this incident. This is the first time we are witnessing something like this since I became chairman; I am deeply saddened.”

Efforts to get confirmation from the Benue State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Catherine Anene, proved abortive as she did not respond to calls or text messages sent to her phone.

