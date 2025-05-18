Tinubu meets Catholic Bishops in Rome, calls for unity through diversity

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to embrace the country’s diversity as a foundation for national stability and accelerated development, rather than a source of division.

Speaking on Sunday in Rome during a meeting with members of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, President Tinubu highlighted the importance of inclusive leadership and collective responsibility across all sectors of governance.

“If we use our diversity not for adversity but for prosperity, the country’s hope lies in stability and progress,” he said.

President Tinubu, a Muslim, described leading Nigeria during the inauguration of a new Pope as a historic moment, underscoring the significance of representing the nation at such a major global religious event. He led the Nigerian delegation at the installation Mass of Pope Leo XIV at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Present at the meeting with the President were Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Owerri; Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja; Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos; and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese.

Archbishop Ugorji expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for facilitating the bishops’ visit to the Vatican, both to pay respects to the late Pope Francis and to witness the installation of Pope Leo XIV.

“This marks the beginning of a new era in our relationship with your administration,” Archbishop Ugorji said.

“You are always there for us. Now that you have come to the Vatican, whenever we have our conference in Nigeria, we will also invite you. We look forward to working closely with you, just as you were able to do with the Holy Father.”

TRIBUNEONLINE