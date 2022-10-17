Gunmen attack church, kill two, injure others in Kogi

By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
Two persons have been killed, while three others were injured as unknown gunmen on Sunday attacked a Celestial Church located in Felele, Lokoja, Kogi State.

It was gathered that the incident happened late Sunday evening behind NNPC Mega station in Felele.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the gunmen stormed the church and started shooting sporadically.

It was further learnt that two people died instantly, while several others scampered for safety.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Lokoja.

An eyewitness said, “when they entered, they started shooting at every one outside the church. I now went and hid inside a cassava farm. What I saw yesterday was like an action film in a movie. Kogi is no longer safe”

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), William Ovye Aya confirmed the incident to newsmen on Monday morning.

According to him, hoodlums invaded the Church and started shooting at worshippers.

“It was a distress call that the Divisional Police Officer of B Division Felele received that hoodlums invaded a Celestial Church behind NNPC mega station and they began shooting.

“Two people were confirmed dead in the hospital, while three are receiving treatment.

“The Commissioner of Police has deployed our operatives, and ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation, to commence investigation to unravel the cause of the attack with a view to arrest the perpetuators,” he said.

