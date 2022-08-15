Gunmen attack Catholic Church, abduct parishioner in Taraba

Gunmen on Sunday night attacked St. Agnes Catholic Parish Dinya in the Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State and abducted a Catechist.

Parish Priest Parish, Rev. Fr. Lawrence Awua told our correspondent on the phone that terrorists invaded the Church and started shooting at about 9:58 pm.

“I was in the room when the attackers came and started shooting sporadically and hitting objects on my door.

“I never responded and probably they thought I was not around.

“My Catechist, Gidion Tsehemba who was in the Church heard what was happening in the Parish House and was coming towards the house when they abducted him,” he said.

In a related development, gunmen on Sunday afternoon shot one Mr Tavershima Faga in Borno-kurku in Bali local government area of the state.

Tribune Online gathered that the victim was returning from a Church service on a motorcycle when he was shot and left in his pool of blood.

The Ter Bali, Zaki David Gbaa, confirmed the attack in a telephone interview with our correspondent.

“Yes, Tavershima Faga was attacked at about 2:10 pm yesterday. The attackers thought he died and they left.

“It was a passerby who saw him alive and alerted the community. He is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital,” he said.

These attacks came barely two weeks after gunmen killed Pastor Solomon Maji on his way back from church in Borno-kurku.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP. Usman Abdullahi did not respond to calls put to his line at the time of filing this report for confirmation.

