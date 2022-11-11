Gunmen attack bullion van in Anambra 

Gunmen suspected to be robbers on Thursday evening attacked a bullion van in Ufuma, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a source, the bullion van was conveying cash to an undisclosed location when the gunmen trailed them to the agrarian community of Ufuma, and opened fire on the truck and security men accompanying it.

“It happened at about 5 pm today (Thursday), and there was heavy shooting in the area.

“All the residents of the community fled, while security operatives attached to the bullion van battled the armed robbers. The police was able to stop them from succeeding,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command has confirmed the incident. Spokesperson of the command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga said the attack happened at about 4 pm, but the armed men were eventually repelled.

He said: “Operatives attached to the bullion van gallantly repelled the attack. The incident happens at about 4 pm in Umunebo junction, Ufuma.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng has since ordered an immediate manhunt on the attackers. The operational vehicles belonging to the armed robbers have been recovered.”

He said a Lexus jeep, a highlander jeep belonging to the robbers have been recovered. Other items recovered are; one empty magazine, defaced bulletproof vest, charms and some incriminating items.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE