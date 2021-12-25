Gunmen abduct traditional chief in Ekiti

GUNMEN suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a traditional chief, Emmanuel Obafemi, in Ijan-Ekiti, Gbonyin Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Saturday Tribune gathered that the incident occurred around 5.42 p.m. on Thursday when the victim was working in his farm.

The armed assailants, numbering about 10, according to a source, stormed the farm of the traditional chief located a few kilometers away from Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The source said: “They did not come with vehicles or motorcycles but they shot sporadically into the air before whisking him away.”

The commandant of the Amotekun Security Corps in the state, Brigadier-General Joe Komolafe (retd), who confirmed the abduction, said the corps had launched a manhunt in a bid to rescue the victim.

Komolafe said: “I can confirm to you that the man was kidnapped in his farm on Thursday evening and we have deployed our personnel in the area to rescue the victim.

“We are on top of the situation and I want to assure our people that Amotekun personnel will be up to the task in ensuring hitch-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.”

