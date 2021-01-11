Gunmen abduct popular petrol dealer in Ekiti

Unknown gunmen on Sunday night kidnapped a petroleum product dealer in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Mr Suleiman Akinbami.

The incident happened at the victim’s filling station along Ado-Ijan Road in Ado Ekiti about 8:30 pm on Sunday.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the gunmen numbering about four stormed the filling station and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

When our correspondent visited the filling station on Monday, people clustered discussing the incident while praying for the safe return of the philanthropist.

As of the time of filing this report, the kidnappers were yet to contact the family.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said, “the command has deployed a Special Team of Policemen to be assisted by the Amotekun Corps, the local hunters, and the vigilantes to comb the bush for possible tracking of the suspects and the release of the victim.”

Abutu added that “at about 2105hours on Sunday, one Mrs Mariam Akinbami came to Odo-Ado Divisional Police Headquarters and reported that her husband, Alhaji Suleiman Akinbami was kidnapped at the premise of his Petrol Station along Ijan/Ado Road at about 2030hrs on the same date.

“According to her, four unknown men quietly approached the husband, ordered him into his Toyota Jeep and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer led his team to the scene, but the abductors had already gone.”

Abutu said that policemen, Amotekun operatives, and others had consequently begun a search for the victim and the bandits.

He stated: “The Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, while calling for calm, has assured the good people of Ekiti State that the police will do their best to ensure the rescue of the victims and the tracking of the abductors.

“The commissioner also advised everyone to be wary of strange and suspicious faces around their domains and implore everyone with useful information concerning the incident to please contact the nearest Police Station or call 08062335577.”

