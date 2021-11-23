Gunmen abduct Eze Ndigbo in Ondo community

The Eze Ndigbo of Ifon community in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo state, Chief Donatus Okereke, has been abducted by some gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Monday morning along the Elegbeka village.

The Ndigbo head in the area was said to have been stopped by the hoodlums along Ifon road and dragged into the forest by abductors, leaving his vehicle on the road.

It was said that Okereke, who is a businessman was kidnapped at the junction of a Quarry company in the town, where the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Israel Adeusi was shot and killed by some suspected kidnappers last December.

A resident of the village said the vehicle of the victim parked in the middle of the road with the Eze Ndigbo, Ifon raised the suspicion of the people who alerted the community head in Ifon.

A community leader and the Secretary to the Regent of Ifon, Olaniyi Eni-Olotu, who confirmed the abduction in a telephone chat said the incident had been reported at the police station.

He said the abductors took their victim through a thick bush path leading to the forest in the area after abducting the Igbo Chief.

According to him, the kidnappers shot into the air to stop the vehicle of their victim before abducting him, adding that the kidnappers took away a large amount of cash in the man’s vehicle.

He said “Immediately we got the alarm about his abduction, the Regent of Ifon swung into action and contacted the Police as well as the Amotekun corps. We believe the man will be rescued alive and unhurt

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmilayo Odunlami, said the incident was reported at the police station while detectives from the command swung into action.

Odunlami confirmed that the incident was a case of kidnap as bullet shells were seen around where the vehicle was parked in the middle of the road.

She said “the victim who is a businessman, left his home saying that he wanted to go and purchase something. He actually went to a quarry within the area.

“It was later discovered that his vehicle was seen in the middle of the road and his number was not going through after those who saw the vehicle tried his line

“It is actually a case of suspected kidnapping because bullet shells were seen on the road where they saw his vehicle”

She however, said assured that the victim would be rescued alive and unhurt as men of the state Police command from the area are on the trail of the hoodlums and said “the DPO within the axis has mobilised his men to search for him.”

