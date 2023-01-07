Gun-shot wounds and doctors

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Gun-shot

As a newly qualified doctor I want to know what the law says about treating gun-shot wounds. Am I to treat before informing a doctor or I should treat and then report to a doctor later.

Pius (by SMS)

 

The Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017, a law that empowers medics to treat patients with gunshot injuries without requesting for Police Report is in existence in Nigeria.  It requires that the police must be notified within 2 hours of commencement of treatment.  Section 20nof the National Health Act 2014 requires that patients with medical emergencies must NOT be denied care by any health care provider for any reason whatsoever.

 

