Bola Badmus

Accreditation and voting have since commenced at 9 in the morning at St. Stephen. Primary School, Adeniji Adele Street on Lagos and tagged: Ward E3, the polling booth where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is going to cast his vote in the Governorship and State House of Assembly Election held across the country today.

The exercise has, however, been peaceful, while security personnel, including the Nigerian Police, and the Nigerian Military, among others, were seen mounting roadblocks and also on patrol.

The governor is expected any moment from now to cast his vote.

Already most of the polling booths along Ojodu- Berger, Agidingbi, and Ikeja as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials have arrived there to attend to voters who were seen in queues, while we’re sitting under a canopy waiting for accreditation and voting.

Meanwhile, in the Mushin area of the state, some youths were sighted in no fewer than four places along Agege Motor Road playing football, while the voting exercise was on.

Details later…

