Guber poll: Tinubu, Adamu, 14 APC governors storm Ekiti for Oyebanji

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and 14 APC governors, on Tuesday, stormed Ekiti State to campaign for the governorship candidate of the party in the June 18 poll, Biodun Oyebanji.

Also at the grand finale political rally, held by the party to reinforce support for Oyebanji, were former Osun State Governor and first Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande and the current National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Besides Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, present at the occasion were, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu(Ondo), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje(Kano), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) Gboyega Oyetola(Osun), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna) , Abdulrasaq Abdurahman(Kwara) and Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe).

Other Governors were, Atiku Bagudu(Kebbi) , Solomon Lalong(Plateau) Abdullahi Sule( Nasarawa), Abubakar Badaru(Jigawa), Babagaba Zulum(Borno State) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu who represented President Muhammadu Buhari said APC had started a revolution in Nigeria since 2015 by sweeping away the PDP, calling on the people of Ekiti to vote for the APC and sustain the party in the progressives fold.

Tinubu averred that the revolution pioneered by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and, which was sustained in 2019 should be allowed to reach an enviable height by voting for APC in all elections.

Speaking on the significance of the Ekiti election to his presidential aspiration, Tinubu said, “To those who are aggrieved in Ekiti, nothing is wrong in having quarrels in a party, but it is not good to burn down the house, I will not be party to bringing down the roof.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“That is why I want you to vote for ‘Emilokan of Ekiti’, Biodun Oyebanji. This is our first test after my emergence, don’t let us fail. Don’t let us disappoint President Buhari. We must put Nigeria on the path of progress and you will never regret voting for APC in this election come Saturday.”

The party chairman, Adamu described the party candidate as the best man to succeed and continue the developmental programs of governor Fayemi, saying people should vote for the APC on Saturday.

“We are here today to present to you our amiable, humble and gentle candidate who is going to succeed Governor Fayemi. People should come out to vote for APC in Ekiti and let me tell you that this is our first outing and it will be a pointer for future elections,” he said.

In his submission, Bagudu described Oyebanji as the best man to continue with the purposeful leadership laid by Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, added that Tinubu had been picked as the presidential candidate and that the Southwest zone must stand by him, and that the only way to demonstrate this is by winning Ekiti for APC.

“The Progressive Governors’ Forum knows that Ekiti will do us proud on Saturday by overwhelmingly voting for APC, banking on the solid foundation Governor Fayemi has provided.

“Biodun Oyebanji is the only one that can continue the good work Fayemi has begun. He will not disappoint you. The Southwest has a big task ahead of 2023 and holding the zone strongly for Asiwaju to be able to win the 2023 presidential election will be to the benefit of all of us,” the Governor said.

An elder statesman and former Osun governor, Chief Bisi Akande stated that if all Nigerians along regional areas agreed to make a Yoruba man President in 2023, that Ekiti voters shouldn’t disgrace the party on Saturday.

“Please, whoever we have offended in Ekiti should please forgive us in the interest of our party and all of us. APC is a party that we can trust. Yoruba and Ekiti, in particular, belong to the progressives and we must display that in this election,” Akande said.

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

Guber poll: Tinubu, Adamu, 14 APC governors storm Ekiti for Oyebanji