Guber poll: Ekiti govt begs political stakeholders to maintain peace

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State with the release of timetable and schedule of activities for the election, the state government has issued an appeal to all political stakeholders to conduct themselves with the utmost decorum and responsibility, in order to preserve the peace and stability of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced June 20, 2026 as the governorship election with the political parties’ primaries to elect candidates fixed between October 20 and November 10 2025.

The State Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Friday, urged all political stakeholders in Ekiti including individuals, political actors, parties, candidates, supporters, traditional institutions, civil society organizations, and the media to refrain from making inflammatory statements or taking actions capable of inciting violence or threatening public order.

He said, “Ekiti State has maintained a tradition of peaceful political engagement, and as we approach another electoral cycle, we must all rise above personal or partisan interests to protect the peace and unity of our dear state.

“Political activities should be based on issues and governed by respect, maturity, and a commitment to democratic ideals, adding that calling for violence, using provocative rhetoric, hate speech, and misinformation to build anger, contempt or any form of threat against a target individual or group should and would not be tolerated and possibly attract the full weight of the law.”

He called on community leaders, youth groups, religious bodies, and the media to play constructive roles in fostering a peaceful atmosphere and holding political actors accountable to the values of civility and non-violence.

Olatunbosun said, “Peace is not a government responsibility alone; it is a collective duty. We, therefore, call on all Ekiti sons and daughters to be ambassadors of peace before, during and after this election period. Security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are also urged to remain impartial and proactive in ensuring a safe and credible electoral process.

“The Ekiti State Government remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the democratic process and ensuring that the will of the people prevails in an atmosphere of peace, order, and mutual respect.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

