Ododo confident of Tinubu’s victory in 2027

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has expressed strong confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.

He attributed this to the bold and impactful reforms already taking shape under his administration.

According to him, the APC remains the preferred party of Nigerians, and under Tinubu’s leadership, the country is being governed with expertise and intentionality, not through trial and error.

Speaking during his courtesy visit to the APC national leadership in Abuja on Friday, Ododo declared his undiluted loyalty to the party and committed to promoting its manifesto through purposeful and people-centred governance in Kogi State.

“We are also grateful to our National Leader and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his bold and transformative policies that are already reshaping our national economy and laying the foundation for long-term prosperity.

“Mr President’s unwavering support to Kogi State is not taken for granted, and I assure him of our unflinching loyalty and massive support in 2027 and beyond.

“It takes a bold heart like that of Mr President to take tough but necessary decisions, especially as they affect the petroleum sector and our monetary policies. His decisions are in the overall best interest of our dear nation.

“I am confident that the people of Nigeria will file behind Mr President for a resounding victory come 2027. His patriotic actions will earn him a second term, as we are all ready to ensure victory for him in order to continue to put Nigeria on the path of greatness and Renewed Hope.”

Ododo stated that his government has embraced the concept of servant leadership, a model that has strongly connected with the citizens.

He stated, “In just 14 months, we have made significant strides, from stabilising our security architecture, to boosting agricultural productivity, to driving infrastructural development and expanding access to social services across the state.

“These modest but impactful achievements have strengthened the credibility of our party and deepened public trust in our government.

“Our inclusive governance model, which prioritises youth and women’s participation in leadership, is yielding great dividends. We have created a new generation of decision-makers, infused fresh ideas into governance, and given hope to a large number of our population.

“This approach has further endeared the APC to the people of Kogi State and positioned us strongly for an even better performance in the 2027 general elections.”

He praised Ganduje and all members of the NWC for their commitment, tireless efforts, and strategic leadership, which have firmly positioned the APC as the preferred party for Nigerians from all walks of life.

In his remarks, APC National Chairman, Ganduje, stated that the party is leading the country through informed and knowledgeable governance, not by trial and error.

He applauded Ododo for sustaining a harmonious relationship with his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, noting that a major challenge in Nigerian politics is the frequent conflict between successors and their predecessors.

Ganduje stated, “I was also present during your swearing-in. One thing we won’t forget is how quickly you appointed your commissioners after being sworn in. You didn’t allow room for excessive lobbying. That demonstrated a strong working relationship and vision.

“That is a step forward — an example of progressivism. One major problem in our politics is the relationship between a successor and a predecessor.

“As a member of the intellectual wing of our party, you know that we are not governing by trial and error. We are not leading by guesswork, nor by money and influence. We are governing with knowledge.

“Therefore, Mr Governor, our party’s intellectual wing will conduct research to understand the root of the problems between predecessors and successors.”

Ganduje, while praising Ododo for fostering a strong relationship with his predecessor, Bello, described the APC as a vibrant and dynamic party.

He continued, “Our party is a living party — one that governs with knowledge. We will also investigate the actual issues between governments and intellectuals. Mr Governor, by your presence here today, you are consolidating the relationship between your government and the party. We thank you for that.

“We assure you that we are service providers and will continue to offer support to your state. We will keep building on this strong relationship. Our eyes are on you because you represent modern governance.

“We are proud of governors like you who are making significant developmental strides in their states. As you rightly said, we must express gratitude. Mr President, our party is expanding, growing in numbers, and ascending.

“This is because Mr President has created an enabling environment and introduced critical reforms. We are improving the welfare of the people — and we thank you for that.”

