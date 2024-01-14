The Chairman of the Edo Central Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Special Committee, Chief Tom Ikimi, has disclosed that Asue Ighodalo was chosen as the district’s sole aspirant for the party’s governorship primary election following his overwhelming support from co-aspirants and stakeholders in the district.

Recall that the Special Committee before the official presentation of its report was constituted with the responsibility of screening and pruning down PDP governorship aspirants from the Edo Central Senatorial District.

Ikimi while presenting the committee’s report to the Chairman of the Edo Central PDP Caucus and the Senatorial PDP Chairman, Archbishop Anthony Okosun, said the committee was given amongst other terms of reference the mandate to meet, interact with aspirants in the zone with a view to screening and recommending the best aspirant for the senatorial caucus for adoption.

Chief Ikimi narrated: “The Edo Central PDP Special Committee was inaugurated and held its inaugural meeting on Saturday 11th November 2023. The Special Committee embarked on the tours of all the 5 local Governments on 14th and 15th November, 2023.

“During the tours, State Executive officers, LGA Executive Committee members, all the Ward Chairmen, Women Leaders, Youth Leaders and all the key leaders of each Ward were present in all the local governments.

“The committee held very frank and intimate discussions at that level and received unalloyed support and encouragement in all the 5 Local Government Areas.

“The Special Committee held an expanded meeting with all members of the State Executive Committee, the council chairmen, Civil Commissioners and members of the State House of Assembly at which they were all briefed. All those who contributed to the meeting commended the efforts of the Special Committee.

“On 3rd December 2023, the Committee held its first interactive Session with the aspirants. Seven of the aspirants were present. They were Senator Clifford Ordia, Hon John Yakubu, and Amb. Martin Uhumoibhi, Rt. Hon Friday Itulah, Barr. Anselm Ojezua, Barr. Asue Ighodalo and Rt. Hon Marcus Onobun.

“Hon Felix Akhabue sent an apology that he was in Northern Nigeria at that time. Since the Special Committee preferred to pursue a process of consensus noting that only one aspirant would be chosen.

“It pleaded with all the aspirants to utilize the period of the Yuletide for interactions between themselves and consultations, towards reducing their number.

“It was our hope then that before we meet again there would be no more than one aspirant still standing per local Government.

“On December 28th 2023, the Committee met with the Enigie of Esanland in the Palace of the Onogie of Ewatto. 22 Enigie were present.

“The Enigie were impressed with the membership of the committee as well as the presentation to them. They assured us they would support the outcome of our efforts.

“They urged the committee to come up with a consensus aspirant from any part of Esanland. The Committee also met with the Onogie of Irrua in his palace on the same day.

“On January 4, 2024, the Committee had its second meeting with the aspirants. The Aspirants present were; Rt. Hon Friday Itulah, Senator Clifford Ordia, Hon John Yakubu, Hon Felix Akhabue, Barr Asue Ighodalo, Hon Kenneth Abhulimen, Amb. Martins Uhomoibhi and Barr Anselm Ojezua.

“Rt Hon Marcus Onobun could not attend the meeting as he was engaged with the burial rites of his late grandfather. However during the meeting two aspirants, Rt. Hon Friday Itulah and Hon Kenneth Abhulimen stepped down and announced their support for Barr. Asue Ighodalo.

“The Committee then fixed Saturday, January 6, 2024, for screening of the remaining aspirants. On Saturday 6th January, 2024 the Committee met with the Aspirants for screening.

“Senator Clifford Ordia, Barr Anselm Ojezua, Hon John Yakubu, Barr Asue Ighodalo, Amb. Martins Uhomoibhi were present. The Chairman, High Chief Tom Ikimi, read a letter he received from Rt Hon. Marcus Onobun announcing his withdrawal from the race and his support for Barr Asue Ighodalo.

“Senator Clifford Ordia addressed the Committee to express his support for the Esan Agenda which he believes could only succeed if we set aside personal ambition and work together.

“He therefore announced his withdrawal and support for Barr Asue Ighodalo. Hon John Yakubu and Amb. Martins Uhomoibhi asked for more time to consult widely.

“Barr. Anselm Ojezua said he was continuing with his consultations. Hon Felix Akhabue was absent with no communication to the Committee. Senator Clifford Ordia was co-opted as a member of the committee.

“On Wednesday 10th January, 2024, the Committee met as scheduled. Two aspirants were present – Hon John Yakubu and Barr Asue Ighodalo.

“Both Barr Anselm Ojezua and Amb. Martin Uhumoibhi did not show up and made no contact with the committee.

” Hon John Yakubu addressed the Committee to convey the outcome of the wide consultations that he had made, which has resulted in him laying down his Gubanatorial aspiration.

“He submitted a written letter to the committee to confirm his stepping down and that he now stood solidly in support of Barr. Asue Ighodalo. Hon John Yakubu was there after being co-opted as a member of the committee.

“Under the circumstances, Barr Asue Ighodalo, remaining the only aspirant facing the Committee, after receiving overwhelming support from a majority of the other aspirants made an impeccable presentation to the committee.

“Accordingly, the Committee unanimously accepted him and hereby recommends him as the consensus aspirant for the PDP Edo Central Senatorial District to contest the PDP ticket for the Edo State Gubernatorial Election 2024.

“We wish him every success as we request the entire Esan people and the people of Edo State in general to give this our son maximum support,” he concluded

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE