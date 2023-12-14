The League of Maritime Editors (LOME) has called on the Federal Government to disburse over $350 million Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) to indigenous shipowners in order to grow local capacity building in the country.

President of LOME, Chief Timothy Okorocha made the call on the League’s Silver Jubilee with the theme: “Harnessing Nigeria’s Potential in Marine and Blue Economy/The New Customs Act and Its Implication on Trade,” held in Lagos.

Okorocha also urged President Bola Tinubu to provide the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola the solution to the unending rat-race of the disbursement of the CVFF established in 2003; to enable indigenous shipowners and Nigerians participate meaningfully in the nation’s seaborne trade.

According to Okorocha, “We appeal to Mr President to use his good office to prevail on the relevant authorities to respond to the needs of our industry as there can be no better time than now.

“We also salute Mr President’s bold steps and visionary outlook and do hereby with utmost respect, urge him to exercise the required political will to push farther by ensuring that the routine talk about the rehabilitation of collapsed critical port infrastructure receives urgent executive attention.

“As development partners, the League looks forward to the effective participation of the respective agencies in the current administration’s renewed agenda template; and want to see the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) move away from the ritual of endless talk and lamentable into doing the needful, the reconstruction of broken down asset and infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, AdegboyegaOyetola, who was represented at the event by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi described the theme of the anniversary as apt, adding that it will afford the audience the opportunity to examine the contributions of the sector to trade, commerce and growth of the nation’s economy.

“This is also the basis of the ministerial deliverables given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to me and my ministry. We have since taken steps to involve all the agencies under the Ministry to key into this mandate. I must admit that my Ministry has been enjoying a symbiotic relationship with the Maritime Editors with agenda setting for the maritime sector of which my Ministry is the leading Policy-making body.

“I wish to add that most of the suggestions of the Maritime Editors are received in good faith by the management of the Ministry of which I am a principal figure.”

