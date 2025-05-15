Group trains 40 in Bauchi on how to curb child mortality

Forty members Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) and Community Resource Groups (CRGs) from Bauchi and Ganjuwa LGAs of Bauchi State have been trained on how to combat the high rate of child mortality and improvement on nutrition activities in Bauchi.

The One-Day training was organised by Child Health and Mortality Prevention Surveillance (CHAMPS), a programme under the College of Medical Sciences, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

Speaking during the opening of the training, Chief Investigator of CHAMPS in Bauchi State, Dr. Mohammed Farug, said that the training was aimed at equipping community groups with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle under-5 child mortality in their various communities.

Mohammed Farug expressed concern over the alarming rate of child deaths in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in Northern Nigeria and Bauchi State especially.

According to him, “This high rate of child mortality pushed us to build the capacity of these CBOs and CRGs. They are vital in community surveillance and intervention efforts. We will continue our engagement with them to reduce child mortality rates in the state.”

Also speaking, CHAMPS Lead for Community Engagement, Dr. Jamilu Yaya, said that CHAMPS, a global surveillance initiative led by the Emory Global Health Institute, gathers data on causes of child deaths in high-mortality regions to inform local health strategies and improve outcomes.

He stated that, “The programme operates through community involvement, improved healthcare access, maternal and newborn care, immunizations, and infection control measures.”

Jamilu Yaya highlighted the importance of partnerships between researchers, healthcare providers, and community members in sustaining progress in child health.

A member of the CSOs, Ibrahim Ladan who spoke for others, emphasized the need for improved healthcare access, especially antenatal and postnatal care, skilled birth attendance, and emergency obstetrical services.

He then called for stronger community-based interventions in order to mitigate the alarming rate of child mortality in the state.

A Communication Expert, Nura Bashir Faggo underscored the importance of community mobilization and sensitization techniques stressing that, “Raising awareness about preventable diseases and promoting healthy behaviors is key to reducing child mortality.”

“Community organizations must drive this effort through effective mobilization strategies,” he added.

A participant, Mrs Mairo Hassan said that the training was expected to bolster community-level health surveillance and drive grassroots efforts in reducing preventable child deaths across Bauchi State.