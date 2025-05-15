NGO, ITF empower 163 Kogi youths

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Ladi Memorial Foundation (LMF) Chateko Vocational Institute (CVI) in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Skill Up Artisan (SUPA), have trained 163 youths towards bridging the skilled manpower gap in Nigeria.

Speaking at Certificates’ presentation ceremony in Lokoja, the ITF SUPA Coordinator in Kogi, Mr Moses Ochala, said the program aimed to empower Nigeria youths with skills and certifications, initiated by President Bola Tinubu in line with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to him, the ITF SUPA aims to bridge the skilled manpower gap in Nigeria by providing training, tools, and resources to artisans.

“It seeks to enhance the skills of both existing and aspiring artisans, equip them with international certifications, and connect them to the real economy.

“The program also focuses on improving employment opportunities for artisans in local and international markets,” he said.

He commended President Tinubu’s administration for introducing the programme, which he described as one of the best initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare and well-being of citizens.

Ochala urged the beneficiaries to appreciate the programme’s values and benefits.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of LMF Chateko Vocational Institute, Hon. Rosemary Osikoya, said the organisation collaborated with the ITF to empower individuals with skills in garment making fashion design and embroidery.

Osikoya noted that the certificate presentation was part of activities towards the 3rd edition of the National Sewing Championship 2025 (NSC25) sensitisation, an LMF ongoing project supported by UNESCO, Federal Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders.

According to her, the LMF Chateko Vocational Institute, is focusing on training people for livelihood improvement, enabling them to become self-reliant and entrepreneurs.

“Between July and September 2024, a total of 163 persons were trained in various garment-making, embroidery and fashion design trade courses, making them eligible for National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) trade certification.

“This initiative is part of LMF’s commitment to improving skills, knowledge, and general competence in these areas.

“Since 2019, over 500 artisans have written trade certification exams at LMF Chateko Vocational Institute in Lokoja and Abuja.

Osikoya emphasised the need for more advocacy on skills and consciousness of acquiring real practical skills, with a focus on wealth creation.

She urged governments, well-meaning individuals, and organizations to support skills training and development, enabling individuals to match results with government policies.

The Executive Director stressed the importance of collaboration and partnership in grooming Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in society.

She urged the beneficiaries and Nigerian youth to take personal responsibility for their development, investing in themselves to become self-reliant and employers of labor.

On his part, the Executive Director, Agency for Adult and Non Formal Education (ANFE) in Kogi, Mr Tsebije Jonathan, said the training programme was keyed to the development of the state and the country at large.

He encouraged the trained SUPA beneficiaries to seize opportunities, including the National Sewing Championship 2025 (NSC25), to showcase their skills.

Jonathan also advised the trained artisans to leverage the Kogi government’s support for skills acquisition and literacy improvement initiatives, fostering further growth and development.

On her part, the State Coordinator of NABTEB, Mrs Pauline Ajibili, said that the programme was geared towards reducing the suffering of young generation and take them out from the streets to become artisans to improve their livelihood.

Ajibili urged the beneficiaries to enrol for NABTEB exams to get certifications that would enable their skills to be recognised, and make them more employable and competitive in the job market.

Some of the beneficiaries, Treasure Isiaka and Agatha Ojodale, commended the ITF and LMF for the opportunity given to them, saying it would go a long way to improving their well-being and livelihoods.

They promised to utilise the acquired skills to enable them to become entrepreneurs and employers of labour in the society.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of ITF SUPA Vocational Training Certificates to the trained artisans, having met the minimum curriculum requirements and possessing practical skills in Garment making, Fashion design and Embroidery.

The ITF SUPA beneficiaries were sensitised to champion competence, become Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and peer advocates, and participate in promoting TVET initiatives like the NSC25.

