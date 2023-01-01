Group takes fight against FGM to Ekiti community, sensitizes survivors

“The essence of what we are doing here is to sensitize our people in the community”

In a bid to intensify the fight against female genital mutilation in Ekiti state, the HACEY health initiative has organized a capacity workshop and sensitization for survivors and community leaders in Igbemo-Ekiti, Ido-Osi local government area of the state.

The group through its StopCut project has worked to protect women and girls from FGM by collaborating with key stakeholders, such as state ministries of health, traditional, religious, and community leaders, including survivors to drive the fight toward ending the menace in 2030.

Speaking during the event organized in collaboration with the United Nations Trust Fund in Igbemo-Ekiti at the weekend, the Executive Director of Hacey, Rhoda Robinson explained that the workshop became necessary to engage the people at the grassroots on the dangers in the practice of FGM in the society.

Represented by the state coordinator of the group, Oluwanifemi Ayeni, Robinson stated that the cases of female mutilation mostly occurred in the rural areas, adding that there is a need for community leaders and survivors to lead the campaign against it.

While expressing regret over the prevalence of the criminal act in the state, the executive director maintained that the group would continue in its series of interventions by collaborating and forming an alliance with selected individuals and community leaders who would in turn serve as focal points in the grassroots.

According to her, “The essence of what we are doing here is to sensitize our people in the community especially the survivors on the dangers of FGM and how to stop it in our society.

” You know if survivors who were victims of this act come out to campaign against it in the grassroots, it will go in no small measure towards ending the menace in no distant future.

“We aim to use these people including those we called the FGM alliance team to advocate against it and we are hoping to achieve desired results soon through them in this community.”

She pointed out that there is a need for the state government to be decisive in its implementation of the existing laws against FGM, adding that the group would remain resolute in its drive towards ending the practice in the state.