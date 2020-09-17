Group sensitises market women on COVID-19, rape, kidnapping

Worried by traders’ poor compliance with the use of face masks in Ibadan markets, Country Women Association of Nigeria (COWAN), a not-for-profit organization, organized a sensitization campaign on the importance of wearing face masks as well as dealing with increasing cases of rape and kidnapping as fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

COWAN’s chairperson, Mrs Olusola Adesina, speaking at Oja-oba, stated that traders and health workers are the most vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 because they are in regular contact with many people.

According to her, traders like health workers should be proactive about the use of face-masks and regularly wash their hands to ensure they are protected from the infection.

“Even six months into the pandemic, many are yet to believe that COVID-19 is real and it is still around. Women should understand the importance of wearing their face mask; they should serve as examples to their children. The inconveniences that come with the use of a face mask is small compared with the effect of the disease,”she said.

Mrs Adesina urged women to ensure they keep their children with them in the market while overseeing their day-to-day activities to reduce the incidence of rape and kidnapping in the community.

Mrs Deborah Ayoade, in her talk on the importance of face masks, said the traders should stop assuming that COVID-19 is a disease of the affluent and asked that they maintain personal and environmental hygiene to remain healthy.

Mrs Ayoade asked that the traders take ownership of their health by using a face mask and to ensure that the community transmission of the infection is broken.

Iyaloja of Ibadan land, Alhaja Iswat Ameringun, urged the traders to use their face masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands since the facilities are provided by Oyo State government to ensure this in all markets.

Alhaja Ameringun, while emphasizing the need for personal hygiene, said established COVID-19 taskforces in the different markets will be going round to ensure increased compliance with the use of face masks and handwashing in the markets.

President, Ibadan Joint traders Association, Alhaji Daud Oladepo, linked the poor compliance with the use of face mask in markets to illiteracy and the thinking that COVID-19 had stopped in the country.

