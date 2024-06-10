As jostling for who becomes the next chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State hots up, a group known as the Greater Benue Initiative (GBI) has thrown its weight behind the aspirations of Hon. George Alli.

In a statement issued to journalists in Bauchi on Monday evening, the group declared its support for George Alli to clinch the seat of chairman of the PDP in the state for obvious reasons.

GBI is a platform of Benue elites in Nigeria with the mandate of supporting initiatives that will bring development to the state, including supporting tested and trusted men and women with strong and proven leadership qualities in public office, irrespective of party affiliations.

Related Posts No Content Available

The convener of the group, Engr. Augustine Adikwu, made this known after this decision was reached at an extraordinary meeting of the National Executives of GBI, which was held on June 8, 2024, in Bauchi.

He explained that the decision was made after taking into consideration the numerous developmental strides undertaken by Hon. George Ali, the immediate past Executive Chairman of Otukpo LGA of Benue State.

Augustine Adikwu stressed that “aside from his enviable leadership achievements achieved in Otukpo LGA, Hon. George Ali has been a staunch supporter of many youth initiatives in Benue State.”

He added that George Ali has fostered a wonderful relationship with the people of the area and the state by extension, thereby becoming the most qualified to lead the PDP in the state.

The chairman of the group therefore reiterated the support of the members for Hon. George Ali, citing his wonderful records as chairman of Otukpo LGA in Benue State, where his developmental strides were unbeatable.

“Furthermore, he is someone who believes strongly in the youth of the state, so much so that he supports different facets of youth initiative in the state,” he concluded.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE