An unfortunate accident involving an overturned loaded truck has disrupted traffic on Otedola Bridge in Ojodu Berger, Lagos State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and has led to congestion on the road, affecting the flow of traffic towards Lagos/Ibadan Expressway and Ojodu Berger.

Additionally, the bridge is reported to be flooded, compounding the traffic challenges.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has acknowledged the situation and assured the public that efforts are underway to address it.

They have initiated measures to remove the overturned truck and its contents from the road.

In a statement posted on their official social media handle, LASTMA stated, “A fatal accident involving an upturned loaded (wheat) truck that has taken a lane on Otedola bridge inwards Ojodu Berger.

Traffic is a bit slow coupled with the flooded portion on the bridge. Effort is on for the recovery of the contents and the truck from the road.”

[8:35AM]

A fatal accident involving an upturned loaded( wheat ) truck that has taken a lane on Otedola bridge inw Ojodu Berger.

Traffic is a bit slow coupled with the flooded portion on the bridge.

@trafficbutter @TrafficChiefNG @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/yUzVJEWH83 — LASTMA (@followlastma) September 12, 2023

