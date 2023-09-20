A Nigeria firm, Green Sahara Farms (GSF), has unveiled the Environment Social Governance Principle (ESG) report, which is part of its efforts to improve the environment as well as boost food security in the country.

GSF, in the last 10 years, has been focusing on addressing the obstacles that inhibit the realization of agro-development goals using landscape restoration as well as boosting agricultural productivity to consolidate value chains, synergize resources, and ensure food sufficiency in the world with Sub-Saharan Africa as a reliable base.

GSF was recognized by the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance (CBA), a program targeted at a developing global network of living labs for nature, people, and the planet, for being the first company in Nigeria to commit to ESG principles.

CBA was established by His Royal Majesty King Charles III and is aimed at demonstrating how harmony can be achieved by empowering people and nature while restoring biodiversity globally.

Recall that the Green Sahara Farm board members, during a board meeting held in 2019 in Abuja, agreed to commit and implement the ESG principles in their day-to-day activities, especially in their contract agreement with farmers.

The Managing Director of GSF, Suleiman Dikwa, while presenting the ESG report during the weekend, revealed that the organization is focused on achieving Sustainable Development Goals, which include no poverty, no hunger and partnerships, and climate change education, among others.





Dikwa revealed that in achieving the SDG 1 goals, the organization has impacted 1,287 households and also created 1,025 service providers. Under the SDG 2 goal, they increased yield per hectare to 5 tonnes on 1,351 hectares directly under their control and 581 hectares indirectly under their control.

On SDG 17, he said they have collaborated with Reforest Action, Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, Green Great Wall, SDG Plateau State, Federal Ministry of Education, Environment and Niger Delta, private organizations including banks, NGOs, Spirited individuals, and Sterling One Foundation

On the report of their emission releasing activities in 6months as generated from Jos Electricity Distribution Company PLC – Hydro & Generators: 2019= 8,498KWH, 2020 =4,068KWH, 2021= 17,141KWH, 2022 = 16,141KWH 2023= 1,200KWH . For Water supply Natural Sources: 2019= 120,000Litres, 2020= 90,000Litres , 2021= 200,000Litres, 2022= 250,000Litres, 2023= 30,000Litres (Six Months)

Fuel used by company vehicles 2019= 14,539Litres, 2020= 5,689Litres, 2021= 61,045Litres, 2022= 5,718Litres 2023= 355litres, for employees travel 2019= 18,184,599, 2020= 14, 236,706, 2021= 29,058,145, 2022= 1,175,306 2023= 2,334,186 (Six Months), for waste disposal or recycling Composting of Bio-degradable waste, Recycling 0f 2 Million Nursery Bags

The company emissions baseline report showed that about 16,380 MTs of CO2 per machine hour and kilometer per vehicle in a year it is projected to achieve net zero emission by 2033.

Factors considered in operation especially truck and machine CO2 per hour giving 10,935.3 g per annum. For staffs 0.91 CO2 emissions per Staff based on averages of animal products consumed, unprocessed foods, housing types, materials for home construction, number of people in a household, energy efficiency, waste management, transportation, car pooling, public transport and flying. While for deforestation, 83,000 degraded hectares

On the attainment of the SDG 4, about 36 interns was trained, 25 extension workers, 17 youth corp members and 6 staffs were retained.

To develop an emission baseline, Dikwa explained that they have review their current operation to identify emission activities and understand their carbon footprint, this gives them insight on the data to be collected and metrics to be tracked.

He further stated that for them to set their net zero targets, they first understand their emissions and then set an ambitious net zero goal with clear interim milestones as they engage with leaders to create and sustain an organization buy-in while collaborating with suppliers and employees on meeting the scope 3 challenge, as well as partner with our customers with a strategic shift from shareholding to stakeholding.

In line with the SDG goals 13 on climate change, the MD revealed that they have planted 386,000 trees in communities, 10,000 trees in 24 Unity schools as well as established young foresters club.

To aachieve the net- zero emission target, he stated that about 85 households have been impacted in the use of biogas. Adding that to achieve gender equality 40percent of farmers reached are females in while about 30percent of their staffs are female also 50percent of their board members are female.

